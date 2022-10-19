If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SHERMAN, Texas — Maddy Schultz (Richmond/Needville) and Maddy Weisinger (Friendswood/Friendswood) had nine kills each to lead the Texas Lutheran volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-12 win over Centenary Saturday morning in SCAC play at Hughey Gymnasium on the campus of Austin College.
Texas Lutheran moves to 22-5 and notched its 11th sweep of the season en route to a 10-2 mark in the SCAC. The 2022 season is the first time the Bulldogs have tallied double-digit conference wins since joining the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in the fall of 2013. The 22-win mark marks the most since 2007’s 22-win season when Texas Lutheran was still a member of the American Southwest Conference (ASC) as they continue their pursuit to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since that 2007 season.
