TLU Bulldog Volleyball

Bulldogs Julia Chew, Emily Nixon, Tanyse Moehrig and Peyton Sulak celebrate a point during Texas Lutheran’s game against Houston-Tillotson on Oct. 4, 2022.

 Bryce Hayes - TLU Athletics

SHERMAN, Texas — Maddy Schultz (Richmond/Needville) and Maddy Weisinger (Friendswood/Friendswood) had nine kills each to lead the Texas Lutheran volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-21, 25-12 win over Centenary Saturday morning in SCAC play at Hughey Gymnasium on the campus of Austin College.

Texas Lutheran moves to 22-5 and notched its 11th sweep of the season en route to a 10-2 mark in the SCAC. The 2022 season is the first time the Bulldogs have tallied double-digit conference wins since joining the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in the fall of 2013. The 22-win mark marks the most since 2007’s 22-win season when Texas Lutheran was still a member of the American Southwest Conference (ASC) as they continue their pursuit to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since that 2007 season.

