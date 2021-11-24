SAN ANTONIO — An all Guadalupe County affair took over the AT&T Center early Monday afternoon as the Runnin’ Lady Panthers (7-3) ran themselves to a 44-36 victory over the Lady Mats.

For the second time this season and in consecutive weeks the Lady Panthers and the Lady Matadors (5-4) squared off, but unlike last week in Floresville when Navarro defeated Seguin 52-27, this contest was much closer in both score and competition. Lady Panther head coach Darrel Harborth credited the adjustments made by Lady Mat head coach Angie Brittain and her players.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

