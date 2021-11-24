If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lady Panther Berklee Andrews (right) tries to make her way past Lady Mat Ashlie Aguilar (left) during Navarro’s and Seguin’s match against one another on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.
Lady Mat Tresalyn Roberts reads the Lady Panther defense during Seguin’s match against the Navarro Runnin’ Lady Panthers on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Lady Panther Sienna Kramer shields the ball away from Seguin during Navarro’s match against the Seguin Lady Mats on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.
SAN ANTONIO — An all Guadalupe County affair took over the AT&T Center early Monday afternoon as the Runnin’ Lady Panthers (7-3) ran themselves to a 44-36 victory over the Lady Mats.
For the second time this season and in consecutive weeks the Lady Panthers and the Lady Matadors (5-4) squared off, but unlike last week in Floresville when Navarro defeated Seguin 52-27, this contest was much closer in both score and competition. Lady Panther head coach Darrel Harborth credited the adjustments made by Lady Mat head coach Angie Brittain and her players.
