If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Navarro’s cross country teams are made their mark on Saturday at an area race. The girls team finished second place, just three points behind the leader, and the boys team finished sixth at the Poth Invitational meet.
Five varsity girls team members finished in the top 20 and two of them in the top 15. Zoe Carter finished fourth place with a time of 12:20; Elizabeth Hagan ended her run at 13:02 for 14th place; Vanessa Garcia finished 13:05 for 16th; Madison Gilliam ran 13:13.01 and crossed 19th; and Linlee Sturm rounded out the team’s top 20 runners with a 20th place finish with a time of 13:13.71. Other runners for the team on Saturday include Lilia Flo, who finished 35th with a time of 13:43 and Sofia Salazar ended her race in 86th place with a final time of 15:16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.