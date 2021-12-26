Editor's Note

This is the first in a three-part series featuring basketball players and their parent coaches.

Whatever it is that parents do for a living, it’s hard for children to not be identified by it in some form or fashion. Being the “coach’s kid” is unlike anything else. Being the son or daughter of the coach is never easy, but Tatum and Tegan Harborth are making it look painless this season.

The Runnin’ Lady Panthers are currently riding an 18-game winning streak and sit with a record of 22-3 thus far. Leading the way for Navarro on the sidelines and playing their part on the court are head coach Darrell Harborth and his two daughters.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

