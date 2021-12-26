If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Tegan Harborth (left) and Tatum Harborth talk during Navarro’s game against the Somerset Bulldogs on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Navarro Events Center. Tegan finished the contest with 12 points, while Tatum pitched in 11.
Navarro High School girls head basketball coach Darrell Harborth watches intently as his team and Seguin go head-to-head against one another on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.
Navarro Lady Panthers head coach Darrell Harborth talks strategy with daughter, Tatum, during Navarro’s and Seguin’s match against one another on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Before she was winning tournament MVP’s and achieving other accolades Tatum Harborth (center) received her start in the sport of basketball with NYSO Sports in her youth.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Navarro freshman Tegan Harborth pushes the fast break during the Panthers' game against Somerset on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Navarro Events Center.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Editor's Note
This is the first in a three-part series featuring basketball players and their parent coaches.
Whatever it is that parents do for a living, it’s hard for children to not be identified by it in some form or fashion. Being the “coach’s kid” is unlike anything else. Being the son or daughter of the coach is never easy, but Tatum and Tegan Harborth are making it look painless this season.
The Runnin’ Lady Panthers are currently riding an 18-game winning streak and sit with a record of 22-3 thus far. Leading the way for Navarro on the sidelines and playing their part on the court are head coach Darrell Harborth and his two daughters.
