If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A plethora of Marion Bulldogs received District 13 honors for the work they put into the 2022 football campaign.
The Bulldogs’ season ended at 6-4 overall and 3-3 in District 13-3A. They just missed the playoffs by one seed as Marion finished fifth in the district. Players on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs had a phenomenal season and their hard work was recognized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.