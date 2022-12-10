Marion vs Ingram

A Ingram Tom Moore Warrior tries to stop Marion's Dominic Castellanos's run during the Bulldogs game against the Warriors on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 in Marion.

 Melanie Krause - Special to the Seguin Gazette

A plethora of Marion Bulldogs received District 13 honors for the work they put into the 2022 football campaign.

The Bulldogs’ season ended at 6-4 overall and 3-3 in District 13-3A. They just missed the playoffs by one seed as Marion finished fifth in the district. Players on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs had a phenomenal season and their hard work was recognized.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

