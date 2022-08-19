Seguin Lady Mats vs. Steele Knights

Lady Matadors Keighly Dailey serves up an ace as Seguin falls to Steele in three sets on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 in Goldie Harris Gym.

 Nolan Alexander - The Seguin Gazette

The Lady Matadors fought valiantly against the Steele Knights, but ultimately fell in three sets on Tuesday at Goldie Harris Gym.

Seguin battled it out with Steele as they hoped to start the week off with a victory. It was a hard fought match on both sides, but the Lady Mats fell in three sets (25-13, 25-10, 25-18.)

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

