Top performances by Bulldogs don’t pan out for Texas Lutheran as they fall to 59-45 to Howard Payne in the season opener at Bulldog Stadium.
Texas Lutheran running back Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley) matched a career-high three touchdowns on 88 yards rushing on 22 carries and quarterback Seth Cosme (Angleton/Angleton) threw for a career-high 236 yards and a touchdown in Saturday’s loss, which was also head coach Neal LaHue’s debut at the helm of Texas Lutheran’s football program.
