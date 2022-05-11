Seguin Matadors

Seguin defensive powerhouses John Michael Mata and Allen Martinez celebrate during the season opening game against Cedar Creek on Sept. 25, 2020 at Matador Stadium. Mata had a breakout game against Canyon on Oct. 30, 2020, locking down 19 tackles (13 solo, 1 TFL) next to Martinez who picked up 12 tackles (9 solo, 1 TFL) over the Cougars.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

The futures of several different Matador athletes were set in stone Wednesday morning in a signing ceremony held at Seguin High School.

Seniors John Michael Mata, Tresalyn Roberts, Nick Carmona, Adrian Martinez and Audrey Davila all pledged their commitment to compete athletically and continue their studies on the collegiate level this fall after signing their National Letters of Intent in front of their family, friends, loved ones and coaches.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.