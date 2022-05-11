If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin defensive powerhouses John Michael Mata and Allen Martinez celebrate during the season opening game against Cedar Creek on Sept. 25, 2020 at Matador Stadium. Mata had a breakout game against Canyon on Oct. 30, 2020, locking down 19 tackles (13 solo, 1 TFL) next to Martinez who picked up 12 tackles (9 solo, 1 TFL) over the Cougars.
The futures of several different Matador athletes were set in stone Wednesday morning in a signing ceremony held at Seguin High School.
Seniors John Michael Mata, Tresalyn Roberts, Nick Carmona, Adrian Martinez and Audrey Davila all pledged their commitment to compete athletically and continue their studies on the collegiate level this fall after signing their National Letters of Intent in front of their family, friends, loved ones and coaches.
