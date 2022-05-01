If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lady Bulldog pitcher Jaslyne Williams reaches back to deliver a pitch during Marion’s bi-district playoff match Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Boerne High School. The Lady Bulldogs captured the one-game playoff win over the Comfort Deer 2-1.
Breyana Gonzales makes the play to first base after a Comfort base hit during Marion’s bi-district playoff match on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Boerne High School. The Lady Bulldogs captured the one-game series over the Comfort Deer 2-1.
Sye Bennefield Jr.
BOERNE — History has a funny way of repeating itself.
With history dating back as far as almost three years to the day, the Lady Bulldogs (12-20-1, 7-4) got the better of the Comfort Deer once again in late-game fashion Thursday night after freshman Gianna Ricarte laid down the game-sealing bunt to drive in senior Jaslyne Williams for the walk-off run to seize a 2-1 ball game.
