Seguin vs New Braunfels

Seguin defensive linebacker Ian Box sprints toward the endzone after a failed Unicorn two-point conversion during the 109th Annual Guadalupe River Bowl on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 at Matador Stadium.

 Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette

Offseason honors continue to roll in for Seguin with The Godfather of Texas High School Football — Carl Padilla — naming three Matadors to the Padilla Poll Coaches All-State team.

The Padilla Poll is a fully digital high school football polling and news source Padilla created in 1992, according to the website. Purely dedicated to high school football, the website offers players, coaches and fans information on anything and everything geared toward the sport.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.