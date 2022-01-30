If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Offseason honors continue to roll in for Seguin with The Godfather of Texas High School Football — Carl Padilla — naming three Matadors to the Padilla Poll Coaches All-State team.
The Padilla Poll is a fully digital high school football polling and news source Padilla created in 1992, according to the website. Purely dedicated to high school football, the website offers players, coaches and fans information on anything and everything geared toward the sport.
