LONGVIEW — Millsaps's Cameron Williams had 20 points - including the go-ahead free throws in the closing seconds - as the Majors of Millsaps College came from behind to beat Texas Lutheran 59-56 Saturday afternoon.

Cameron Fontenot (Katy/Second Baptist School) had 10 points to lead Texas Lutheran. Garrett Prince (San Antonio/MacArthur) finished with 9 points and 5 rebounds while Sebastian Andrade (El Paso/Americas High) added 9 points, 5 rebounds, and a team-high 4 assists.

