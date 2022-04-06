If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Bulldog Ryken Autry directs the Marion half court offense during the Bulldogs’ match against South San West Campus High School on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Marion High School. Autry is now the all-time leading scorer in Marion basketball history with 1,702 points.
Off-season accolades continue to pour in for area basketball players.
Marion’s senior duo of Ryken Autry and Kadeem Blyden, and Lady Panther junior guards Tatum Harborth and Laylin Sturm were selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches All-Region and All-State teams for their respective divisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.