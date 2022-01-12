If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
SAN ANTONIO — Navarro Panther stalwart Brody Whitson donned his shoulder pads and helmet one last time as a high school football player Saturday evening after the senior took part in the San Antonio Sports All-Star Football Game at the famed Alamodome.
In front of a monumental sold-out crowd, 115 of the top local high school football players suited up for one last swan song in the 44th anniversary of the competition. More than 60 high schools were represented in the showcase, which offered senior student athletes an opportunity to both enhance their visibility to college coaches and perhaps receive a scholarship after to play on the next level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.