The San Antonio Spurs today unveiled their Nike NBA Statement Edition uniform featuring the team’s iconic silver and black color palette and the recently introduced Texas and SATX secondary logos. The Spurs will don the Statement Edition uniforms for select games at home and on the road in upcoming seasons. The uniform also features branding from recently announced jersey patch partner Self Financial, a credit building financial technology company.
“Our new Statement Edition uniform embodies the evolution of our team’s roots while celebrating fans across the entire region,” said Becky Kimbro, VP of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Through the intricate serape pattern, we’re blending our 50-year legacy with our vibrant culture that we celebrate on and off the court.”
