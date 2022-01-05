If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Runnin’ Lady Panthers (24-3) returned to their winning ways Monday morning after squashing their final non-district opponent of the season 62-34 in the Navarro Events Center.
Navarro outpaced Hondo 34-9 in the first half and continued to outmatch the Owls in the second with an additional 28 points to make up for their most recent loss at the hands of the New Braunfels Unicorns last week Thursday. Lady Panther head coach Darrell Harborth knows his team will have to play better going forward, especially with the La Vernia Lady Bears coming into town Friday night.
