The Runnin’ Lady Panthers (24-3) returned to their winning ways Monday morning after squashing their final non-district opponent of the season 62-34 in the Navarro Events Center.

Navarro outpaced Hondo 34-9 in the first half and continued to outmatch the Owls in the second with an additional 28 points to make up for their most recent loss at the hands of the New Braunfels Unicorns last week Thursday. Lady Panther head coach Darrell Harborth knows his team will have to play better going forward, especially with the La Vernia Lady Bears coming into town Friday night.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is the sports writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com.

