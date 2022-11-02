If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Marion Bulldogs (6-3, 3-2) claimed their third district win Friday night as they topped the Cole Cougars 34-14. With the win, the Bulldogs move to third in 3A-District 13, one game ahead of Blanco, one game behind second place Randolph and two games behind first place Llano.
The offense was clicking on all cylinders racking up 400 yards of total offense — 245 rushing yards, 155 passing yards. Two Bulldogs were responsible for all of the yardage the run game produced. Running back Bo Stahl carried the ball 35 times for 181 yards (5.2 YPC) and two touchdowns. With this performance, Stahl broke the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the season. So far, he has 1,109 yards in nine games. Wide receiver Dominic Castellanos rushed the ball five times for 64 yards (12.8 YPC) and a touchdown.
