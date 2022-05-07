If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Navarro's Jaxon Monkerud swings a pitch during the Panthers' Bi-District game against Wimberely Friday, May 6, 2022 at Navarro High School. The Panthers earned the first win 4-0 in the best of three series.
Navarro second baseman Colton Tolleson gets the tag on a Texans runner after he was caught in a rundown while trying to steal second base during the first game of the Bi-District series on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Navarro High School.
Navarro's Jaxon Monkerud swings a pitch during the Panthers' Bi-District game against Wimberely Friday, May 6, 2022 at Navarro High School. The Panthers earned the first win 4-0 in the best of three series.
Felicia Frazar - The Seguin Gazette
Navarro second baseman Colton Tolleson gets the tag on a Texans runner after he was caught in a rundown while trying to steal second base during the first game of the Bi-District series on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Navarro High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.