The Navarro Panthers clicked on most all cylinders Friday night to take a 1-0 lead in their Bi-District playoff series against the Wimberley Texans at home.

The Panthers handily defeated Wimberley 4-0 behind the arm of starting pitcher Jaxen Monkerud, who blanked the visitors in a complete game.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

