Six different basketball teams in Guadalupe County saw game time action Tuesday night with four earning victories on the court. The Navarro Panthers and the Marion Lady Bulldogs fell during inter-county battles. The Lady Matadors opened district play with a win, while the Lady Falcons followed after their boys’ team on Monday and held strong with a season-opener victory against the Indians. Marion and Navarro’s boys and girls basketball teams faced off in a Tuesday night pair of matches with each school taking home a victory. The Runnin’ Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Bulldogs by a large margin.
