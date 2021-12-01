If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
A second-half surge in which Lifegate outscored McCauley Christian Academy 37-25 propelled the Falcons to their first victory of the season in their home opener on Monday evening.
The Falcons (1-0) trailed 29-27 going into the break but a breakneck third quarter saw Lifegate race out with 23 points compared to McCauley’s 14 putting the Falcons in the driver’s seat as they pulled out the 64-54 victory in Lifegate gymnasium. The message to his team going into halftime was simple, said new basketball head coach Gradon Schaub: Continue to crash the boards hard while limiting the Warriors on second-chance opportunities at the rim and on the break.
