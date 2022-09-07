If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Navarro cross country team sweated it out Saturday as the girls placed third and the boys placed 15th at the FEAST Invitational in Selma.
The Lady Panthers continue their hot streak of finishing at the top this week as they placed third in the two-mile race. Top runners include Zoe Carter, who finished 14th with a time of 12:32. Linlee Sturm placed 19th with a time of 12:45, Vanessa Garcia crossed the line at 24th place with a time of 12:55, Elizabeth Hagan placed 36th with a time of 13:10, and Madison Gilliam rounded out the top 50 with a 43rd-place finish with a time of 13:18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.