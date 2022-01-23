The Runnin’ Lady Panthers (26-4, 2-1) went above .500 in district play Tuesday evening after thrashing the visiting Lady Apaches 87-29 in the Navarro Events Center.

Guard Tatum Harborth totaled a game high 22 points, while backcourt partner Laylin Sturm dropped 21 as Navarro wrapped up the contest by the half, going into the locker room with a 30-point edge over Gonzales. With such a large lead in hand throughout, the Pantheres were able to work on both their half-court offense and offensive sets, which should only pay dividends in future district clashes against tougher opponents, Lady Panther head coach Darrell Harborth said.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.