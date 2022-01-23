If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lady Panther guard Tatum Harborth makes her way to the rim with a left finish during Navarro’s district match against the Gonzales Lady Apaches on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at the Navarro Events Center. Harborth had a team high 22 points during the contest.
Panther Bergklee Andrews battles an Apache for the ball during Navarro’s game against Gonzales on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Navarro High School.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Panther Seinna Krammer reaches for a rebound during Navarro’s game against Gonzales on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Navarro High School.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
A pack of Lady Panthers surround a Gonzales Apache trying to reclaim the ball on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Navarro.
Allison Magin - Special to the Seguin Gazette
The Runnin’ Lady Panthers (26-4, 2-1) went above .500 in district play Tuesday evening after thrashing the visiting Lady Apaches 87-29 in the Navarro Events Center.
Guard Tatum Harborth totaled a game high 22 points, while backcourt partner Laylin Sturm dropped 21 as Navarro wrapped up the contest by the half, going into the locker room with a 30-point edge over Gonzales. With such a large lead in hand throughout, the Pantheres were able to work on both their half-court offense and offensive sets, which should only pay dividends in future district clashes against tougher opponents, Lady Panther head coach Darrell Harborth said.
