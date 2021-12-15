Seguin, TX (78155)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.