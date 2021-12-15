If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Bulldog players gather around head coach Jon Allen to celebrate his 500th career win after Marion defeated the Luling Eagles 68-26 on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the Navarro Events Center during the Panther Basketball Classic Tournament.
With a coaching career that spans more than two decades, Marion basketball head coach Jon Allen now sits in Bulldog lore after he earned his 500th career win with the dismantling of the Luling Eagles on Friday night during the Panther Basketball Classic Tournament.
Marion cruised past Luling 68-26 during the contest as forwards Kadeem Blyden and Lane Pawelek powered the Bulldogs past the Eagles with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Allen. who’s been pacing the sidelines now as the main man for 25 years, almost immediately thought of one thing after accomplishing the rare feat.
