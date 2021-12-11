If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Bulldogs’ vaunted senior class headlined postseason awards for Marion with 16 athletes receiving either first, second or honorable mention honors this football season.
This year’s team of Bulldogs became the first Marion squad this century to go the first five weeks of the football campaign undefeated. They also kept their streak of postseason play alive after capturing their seventh consecutive playoff berth after defeating Cole High School in the regular season finale. The Bulldogs’ season came to an end a week later at the hands of the Llano Yellowjackets in the bi-district round of the 3A Division I playoffs, but Marion saw great success on the gridiron this year, nonetheless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.