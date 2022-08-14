If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion resident Noah Vargas is ranked one of the best axe throwers in the world and is set to hit the global stage in December at the Annual World Axe Throwing Championship. Vargas practices as Texas Axeholes in Seguin.
Noah Vargas tried the traditional sports while in school, but a fun family trip with his mom and aunt made him want to try something new.
At 17, Vargas was a junior in high school trying to find his passion before graduating. One day his mom and aunt took him to an axe house in New Braunfels and he fell in love with throwing axes. Now, at 18, he is known as a professional axe thrower, is nationally ranked 38 and will soon compete on the world stage.
