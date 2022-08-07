Navarro basketball coach

Cory Wallace is slated to head up the Navarro Panther Basketball team for the 2022-23 season.

 Nolan Alexander - The Seguin Gazette

Cody Wallace is ready to embrace all the challenges and excitement that come with being a first time head coach.

Recently, Wallace was selected to head up Navarro High School’s boys basketball program and he said he’s ready.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

