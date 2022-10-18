One of the state’s top-ranked teams took a bite out of the Marion Bulldogs on Friday, as the Llano Yellowjackets flew away with a 35-7 win.

The loss to Llano — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 3A ranked No. 8 — drops the Bulldogs to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in district, where they sit at fifth place behind Luling and just ahead of Ingram Tom Moore.

Nolan Alexander is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at nolan.alexander@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

