One of the state’s top-ranked teams took a bite out of the Marion Bulldogs on Friday, as the Llano Yellowjackets flew away with a 35-7 win.
The loss to Llano — Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 3A ranked No. 8 — drops the Bulldogs to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in district, where they sit at fifth place behind Luling and just ahead of Ingram Tom Moore.
