CLAREMONT, CA — Texas Lutheran women's cross country program traveled three runners, Kristin Lucero (San Antonio/Brennan), Mackenzie Payne (Celina/Frisco Heritage), and Caeli Taylor (Tilden/McMullen County) to Claremont, California to compete in the NCAA Division-III Region 10 meet Saturday morning.
The Bulldogs didn't travel enough to compete as a "team" to place, so instead the Bulldogs three participants ran as individuals. The Bulldogs were led by freshman Kristin Lucero who finished in 65th place with a time of 24:24.2. Junior Mackenzie Payne was 86th in a time of 24:56.8 and sophomore Caeli Taylor rounded out the Bulldog contingent with a 94th place finish in a time of 25:14.3.
