Marion Track

Marion’s mile relay team of Dillion Blakely, Aidan Rios, Dominic Castellanos and Chase Hallmark pose together with head coach Cliff Hill (center) at the conclusion of the 3A Region IV Track and Field Meet at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse last season. The four student-athletes will have the honor of representing Marion at the Texas Relays this Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

The mile relay team of Dillion Blakely, Aidan Rios, Dominic Castellanos and Chase Hallmark will have the honor of representing both Marion and Guadalupe County this weekend when the Bulldog runners compete in the famed Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday.

“So very excited for these kids,” track and field head coach Cliff Hill said. “It’s a huge accomplishment and opportunity. They’ve been chosen as one of the best in state to run at UT. They won third at the regional meet last year and have continued to pick up where they left off.”

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.