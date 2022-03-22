If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion’s mile relay team of Dillion Blakely, Aidan Rios, Dominic Castellanos and Chase Hallmark pose together with head coach Cliff Hill (center) at the conclusion of the 3A Region IV Track and Field Meet at D.W. Rutledge Stadium in Converse last season. The four student-athletes will have the honor of representing Marion at the Texas Relays this Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The mile relay team of Dillion Blakely, Aidan Rios, Dominic Castellanos and Chase Hallmark will have the honor of representing both Marion and Guadalupe County this weekend when the Bulldog runners compete in the famed Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium on Friday.
“So very excited for these kids,” track and field head coach Cliff Hill said. “It’s a huge accomplishment and opportunity. They’ve been chosen as one of the best in state to run at UT. They won third at the regional meet last year and have continued to pick up where they left off.”
