The Lady Mats’ (17-10, 8-5) five game win streak came to an end Tuesday at home by the Canyon Cougarettes in a 12-2 defeat in six innings run-ruled.

Errors from the field dictated much of the outcome like their previous meeting in March. Seguin suffered a game-high five errors back then only to push that number to six on Tuesday. In the midst of a dog fight for the fourth and final playoff spot for District 26-5A, the Lady Mats can’t afford anymore slip ups going forward, head softball coach John Garcia said.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

