An umpire rules a Cougarette safe at second despite Lady Mats Chloe Becliek (left) and Layla Salazar (right) best efforts during Seguin’s district contest against Canyon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Seguin High School.
Chloe Becliek watches on as teammate Allison Kubena picks up an incoming ground ball during Seguin’s district contest against Canyon on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at Seguin High School.
The Lady Mats’ (17-10, 8-5) five game win streak came to an end Tuesday at home by the Canyon Cougarettes in a 12-2 defeat in six innings run-ruled.
Errors from the field dictated much of the outcome like their previous meeting in March. Seguin suffered a game-high five errors back then only to push that number to six on Tuesday. In the midst of a dog fight for the fourth and final playoff spot for District 26-5A, the Lady Mats can’t afford anymore slip ups going forward, head softball coach John Garcia said.
