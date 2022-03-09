Marion’s historic season to remember came to a close Saturday afternoon after the defending state champions, Cole High School, defeated the Bulldogs 71-37 in the Region IV finale in Goldie Harris gym.

For the third time this season, the Cougars got the better of the Bulldogs and with the stakes stacked even higher on Saturday, Cole more than proved their championship pedigree, head coach Jon Allen said.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.