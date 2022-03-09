If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Bulldog guard Fernando Romero stops on a dime and pulls up for mid-range jumper against a Cougar defender during Marion’s Region IV championship game against Cole on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Goldie Harris gym.
Bulldog guard Jonathan Padron kicks it into high gear past a Cougar defender during Marion’s Region IV championship game against Cole on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Goldie Harris gym.
Melanie Krause - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Bulldog guard Fernando Romero stops on a dime and pulls up for mid-range jumper against a Cougar defender during Marion’s Region IV championship game against Cole on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Goldie Harris gym.
Melanie Krause - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Bulldog forward Kadeem Blyden brings the Bulldog attack underneath the basket during Marion’s Region IV championship game against the Cougars on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Goldie Harris gym.
Marion’s historic season to remember came to a close Saturday afternoon after the defending state champions, Cole High School, defeated the Bulldogs 71-37 in the Region IV finale in Goldie Harris gym.
For the third time this season, the Cougars got the better of the Bulldogs and with the stakes stacked even higher on Saturday, Cole more than proved their championship pedigree, head coach Jon Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.