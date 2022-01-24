Seguin girls powerlifting

Seguin Lady Matador powerlifters proudly show off the team’s first place plaque and individual medals after placing first in the Texas Strength Systems-UTSA Invitational Meet on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in San Antonio, TX.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Top placements in back-to-back meets have seen the Lady Matador powerlifting team off to a dominant start to the season as Seguin placed third and first in consecutive Texas Strength Systems-UTSA Invitational Meets this month.

After several of Seguin’s athletes hit personal lifting records the Lady Matadors earned themselves a first place showing on Jan. 19. The high finishes by Seguin collectively led to their highest ranking as a program this season with three other regional qualifying meets left in the year. 

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.