If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin Lady Matador powerlifters proudly show off the team’s first place plaque and individual medals after placing first in the Texas Strength Systems-UTSA Invitational Meet on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in San Antonio, TX.
Top placements in back-to-back meets have seen the Lady Matador powerlifting team off to a dominant start to the season as Seguin placed third and first in consecutive Texas Strength Systems-UTSA Invitational Meets this month.
After several of Seguin’s athletes hit personal lifting records the Lady Matadors earned themselves a first place showing on Jan. 19. The high finishes by Seguin collectively led to their highest ranking as a program this season with three other regional qualifying meets left in the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.