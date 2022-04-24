If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
VICTORIA —Navarro’s boys and girls golf teams wrapped up their final competitions of the season this week after placing fifth and 12th in the 4A Region IV Golf Tournament held at Colony Creek Country Club.
“The golf season was successful, our kids represented Navarro with class and competed well in all tournaments,” Panther head golf coach Donnie Slatter said. “We had several teams place in tournaments and finished the regional tournament strong. I am proud of all our kids from our JV (junior varsity) teams to our varsity teams. It was enjoyable to watch them grow and get better each week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.