Navarro golf

The Navarro girls golf team poses for a photo after the 4A Region IV Golf Tournament held at Colony Creek Country Club. 

 Courtesy photo - The Seguin Gazette

VICTORIA —Navarro’s boys and girls golf teams wrapped up their final competitions of the season this week after placing fifth and 12th in the 4A Region IV Golf Tournament held at Colony Creek Country Club.

“The golf season was successful, our kids represented Navarro with class and competed well in all tournaments,” Panther head golf coach Donnie Slatter said. “We had several teams place in tournaments and finished the regional tournament strong. I am proud of all our kids from our JV (junior varsity) teams to our varsity teams. It was enjoyable to watch them grow and get better each week.”

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.