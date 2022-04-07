If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Texas High School Powerlifting Association has selected eight area lifters to represent its 2022 All-State Academic teams.
Proving to have just as much brains as they do brawn, the four student-athletes from both Navarro and Seguin have shown the ability to excel in both the classroom and in the weight room as Guadalupe County had a total of 13 lifters make it to the state level competition this past month.
