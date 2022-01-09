If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Lady Mat forward Jazmine Missildine pulls up for a quick jumper against the Mules during Seguin’s district clash with Alamo Heights on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Student Activity Center at Seguin High School.
The Lady Mats (16-12, 5-3) put opposing teams in District 26-5A on notice Friday night after Seguin rolled past the Alamo Heights Mules 39-29 in the Student Activity Center.
Seguin controlled the contest from start to finish and put Alamo Heights in the deep freeze by the halftime buzzer, outpacing the Mules 20-12 in the first half and adding another 19 points in the second.
