Less than 72 hours after coming up short against Nixon-Smiley in a pivotal, playoff-seeding contest at home, Marion (11-20-1, 7-4) secured the two seed in District 26-3A on Monday after run-ruling the visiting Luling Eagles 16-2 in five innings.
“Like I said the other day, when we don’t make mistakes and put the ball in play and play like we can, that’s the kind of result we expect,” head softball coach Sammy Scribner said. “We didn’t do it the other night, we did it tonight. Like I said, we split with them earlier in the year and luckily we came back two times in a row and got them.”
