Since the start of the district portion of their schedules, Seguin High School’s soccer teams have yet to pull out a conference victory over their division rivals.
The Lady Matadors (7-13-1, 0-11) are coming off a 10-0 defeat at the hands of the Lady Antlers Tuesday evening on the road. Tivy rolled eight goals past Seguin in the opening half before striking in another two scores in the second. Sophomore goalkeeper Sophia Vela was in between the sticks for the Mats, finishing the contest with 19 saves.
