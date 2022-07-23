If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran student-athlete JT Watson (Fredericksburg/Fredericksburg) was named to the 2021-22 NABC Honors Court, as announced by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday morning.
Watson played in 12 games as a junior last season and will return as a senior this fall. He has been named to the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Winter Academic Honor Roll in each of the past three seasons. Watson is a Finance major and maintains a 3.43 GPA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.