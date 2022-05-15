If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Marion third baseman Ryken Autry captures a popup during the first game of the series against Columbus on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Columbus. Marion captured the series two games to 1 after dropping the first game.
The Marion Baseball team poses for a group photo as the Area Champions at the conclusion of game three of their series against Columbus on Friday, May 13, 2022.
Judy Bek - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Marion third baseman Ryken Autry captures a popup during the first game of the series against Columbus on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Columbus. Marion captured the series two games to 1 after dropping the first game.
The 2022 Marion Bulldogs baseball team is no longer undefeated, however their playoff action continues following back-to-back victories over the Columbus Cardinals in Columbus.
The 3-2 road loss Thursday night to the Cardinals squashed the Bulldog’s perfect season, however, the Bulldogs quickly got their revenge by securing both games in a double header Friday at home. The first loss of the season was a temporary setback but doesn’t deter his team from its goals of moving even further into the playoffs, Bulldogs head baseball coach Tim Tesch said.
