The 2022 Marion Bulldogs baseball team is no longer undefeated, however their playoff action continues following back-to-back victories over the Columbus Cardinals in Columbus.

The 3-2 road loss Thursday night to the Cardinals squashed the Bulldog’s perfect season, however, the Bulldogs quickly got their revenge by securing both games in a double header Friday at home. The first loss of the season was a temporary setback but doesn’t deter his team from its goals of moving even further into the playoffs, Bulldogs head baseball coach Tim Tesch said.

Dalondo Moultrie is the assistant managing editor of the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at dalondo.moultrie@seguingazette.com .

