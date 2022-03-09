If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Seguin and Navarro’s varsity tennis teams took part in the Matador Classic on Friday, where both sets of girls and boys squads took home tournament honors.
Seguin’s Sarah Llerana and Kaden Legore won gold in the Girls’ and Boys’ Singles divisions. Doubles duo Kaylee Freeborn and Kaiden Sullivan took home silver in the Mixed Doubles, while the team of Kianna Preciado and Paul Stager was crowned Consolation Champions in the same event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.