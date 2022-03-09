Matador Tennis

Matador Kaden Legore stands proudly after finishing first in the Boys’ Singles division in the Matador Classic Tennis Tournament on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Seguin High School.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

Seguin and Navarro’s varsity tennis teams took part in the Matador Classic on Friday, where both sets of girls and boys squads took home tournament honors.

Seguin’s Sarah Llerana and Kaden Legore won gold in the Girls’ and Boys’ Singles divisions. Doubles duo Kaylee Freeborn and Kaiden Sullivan took home silver in the Mixed Doubles, while the team of Kianna Preciado and Paul Stager was crowned Consolation Champions in the same event.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

