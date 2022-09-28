If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Texas Lutheran football (0-3, 0-2 ASC) fought hard but dropped its homecoming matchup against Sul Ross State (2-2, 2-0 ASC), 28-14, at Bulldog Stadium.
The Bulldogs scored on their opening drive via a rushing touchdown from Jacob Forton (Spring Branch/Smithson Valley). Sul Ross responded with a touchdown of its own on the team’s first possession in the first quarter tying the game seven all.
