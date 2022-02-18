If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Matador Girls 4x100 meter relay team of Daisha Shular, Nayla Harris, Kyra Nunez and Ashley Lingueno take the podium for their first place finish at the Wildcat Relays on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 in Portland, Texas.
PORTLAND — Seguin High School’s varsity track and field teams are off to blazing starts to their seasons after finishing third and 13th in their opening meet at the Wildcat Relays at Gregory-Portland High School on Saturday, Feb. 12.
The boys’ and girls’ teams of Seguin opened their first meet of the track season with four first-place finishes in Ray Akins Stadium. The varsity girls team claimed third place out of 15 schools, while the boys team finished 13th. Standout Nayla Harris got things rolling for Seguin when the senior claimed first in the triple jump with a leap of 36’4”.
