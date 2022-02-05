If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Navarro linebacker Hayden Toliver joined the list of Guadalupe County athletes to be selected to the Padilla Poll Coaches All-State team.
Toliver was one of just 20 sophomores to earn a spot on the 10-team list and his dominant play on the gridiron last season garnered the first-year varsity starter a spot on the Second Team for Class 4A Division II.
