Navarro linebacker Hayden Toliver joined the list of Guadalupe County athletes to be selected to the Padilla Poll Coaches All-State team.

Toliver was one of just 20 sophomores to earn a spot on the 10-team list and his dominant play on the gridiron last season garnered the first-year varsity starter a spot on the Second Team for Class 4A Division II.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

