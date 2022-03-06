If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
The Marion Bulldogs (30-7, 12-3) find themselves in uncharted waters after booking their ticket to the regional final round of the 3A UIL Playoffs following their defeat of the Bishop Badgers 77-67 in double overtime Friday night in Goldie Harris Gym.
The Bulldogs have now traveled further than any Marion team before them after surviving the Badgers’ second-half onslaught to pull out the thrilling win. It was a Bulldog resiliency capped with an extra helping of Marion toughness that sparked the Bulldogs’ comeback after regulation, said head coach Jon Allen.
