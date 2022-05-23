If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Outfielder Lane Pawelek swings for the fences during game three of the Bulldogs’ three-game series against Blanco on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at North East Sports Park in San Antonio. Marion loss the series two games to one after falling 9-2 Saturday afternoon.
Bulldogs head coach Tim Tesch (center) goes over some strategy during an in-game time out during Marion’s 3A Region IV quarterfinal playoff match against Blanco on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at North East Sports Park in San Antonio.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Pitcher Zach Halter sends a ball across home plate during game three of the Bulldogs’ three-game series against Blanco on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at North East Sports Park in San Antonio.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Pitcher Ryken Autry gears up for a fastball during game three of the Bulldogs’ three-game series against Blanco on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at North East Sports Park in San Antonio.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
SAN ANTONIO — Three consecutive days of battle between the Bulldogs (28-3, 12-0) and Panthers came to an end Saturday afternoon as Blanco defeated Marion 9-2 in the pivotal game three decider both to take the 3A Region IV quarterfinal crown and put an unfortunate end to the Bulldogs’ playoff run.
Riding high after besting the Panthers 2-0 on Friday to even the series at one game apiece, Marion came into Saturday’s contest confident that its depth on the bump was going to be the deciding factor for a return trip to the semifinal round of the UIL playoffs, Bulldogs head baseball coach Tim Tesch said.
