Seguin’s varsity track and field teams notched second- and seventh-place showings in the Northeast ISD Invitational on Thursday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.

Seguin’s varsity girls’ squad placed second out of 12 teams with 92 points, while the varsity boys finished seventh out of 12 with 30 points. The sub-varsity squads saw the boys’ team place fifth out of 12 teams with 77.5 points, while the girls’ team finished ninth with 10 points.

Sye Bennefield Jr. is a sports reporter/staff writer for the Seguin Gazette. You can e-mail him at sye.bennefield@seguingazette.com or at sports@seguingazette.com .

