Members of Seguin’s varsity girls’ squad pose at the conclusion of the NEISD 8 Meet on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio. The team placed second out of 12 teams with 92 points.
The 4x100 relay team of Kyra Nunez, Daisha Shular, Nayla Harris and Ashley Lingueno come together after their race during the NEISD 8 Meet on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio. The team placed second in the race and set a personal record time of 47.54 seconds.
Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette
Seguin’s varsity track and field teams notched second- and seventh-place showings in the Northeast ISD Invitational on Thursday at Heroes Stadium in San Antonio.
Seguin’s varsity girls’ squad placed second out of 12 teams with 92 points, while the varsity boys finished seventh out of 12 with 30 points. The sub-varsity squads saw the boys’ team place fifth out of 12 teams with 77.5 points, while the girls’ team finished ninth with 10 points.
