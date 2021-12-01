If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Despite a career-high 19 points from Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin), Texas Lutheran fell to Concordia University, 83-73, on Monday night in non-conference action at Memorial Gymnasium.
Cameron Fontenot (Katy/Second Baptist School) was active on the boards, grabbing 12 rebounds to go along with eight points. As a team, Texas Lutheran pulled 43 rebounds - eight more than the Tornados of Concordia University.
