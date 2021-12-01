Despite a career-high 19 points from Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin), Texas Lutheran fell to Concordia University, 83-73, on Monday night in non-conference action at Memorial Gymnasium.

Cameron Fontenot (Katy/Second Baptist School) was active on the boards, grabbing 12 rebounds to go along with eight points. As a team, Texas Lutheran pulled 43 rebounds - eight more than the Tornados of Concordia University.

