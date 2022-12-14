If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season with a number of individual top 10 finishes, including a record-breaking performance from junior Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin) in the high jump Saturday at the UW-Oshkosh ‘Early Bird’ Invitational.
The McQueeney native set a new indoor high jump record for Texas Lutheran with a mark of 1.91 meters to finish third in the meet. The indoor record was previously held by Dalton Masters, set in 2020. Twitero now owns both the indoor and outdoor high jump records for Texas Lutheran.
