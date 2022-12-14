TLU Athletics

Texas Lutheran University Bulldog Gerrit Twittero's recent high jump during the UW-Oshkosh ‘Early Bird’ Invitational Indoor Track Meet broke TLU's school record.

 Courtesy photo - Special to the Seguin Gazette

OSHKOSH, Wis. — The Texas Lutheran Bulldogs opened the 2022-23 indoor track and field season with a number of individual top 10 finishes, including a record-breaking performance from junior Gerrit Twitero (McQueeney/Seguin) in the high jump Saturday at the UW-Oshkosh ‘Early Bird’ Invitational.

The McQueeney native set a new indoor high jump record for Texas Lutheran with a mark of 1.91 meters to finish third in the meet. The indoor record was previously held by Dalton Masters, set in 2020. Twitero now owns both the indoor and outdoor high jump records for Texas Lutheran.

