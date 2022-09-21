If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
ABILENE — Texas Lutheran men’s soccer pushed past Hardin-Simmons (1-3-3) under the lights at HSU Soccer Complex in Abilene thanks in part to yet another stellar defensive effort from the Bulldogs defense and an electric performance Tuesday night from Luis Green (Monterrey, Mexico/Smithson Valley). The Bulldogs advanced to 3-1-3 in 4-0 fashion as Green recorded two goals and an assist for the second consecutive night in Abilene.
Erick Lopez (Humble/Humble) got the scoring started for the Bulldogs finding the back of the net in the 18th minute for his third goal of the season to give the Bulldogs the early 1-0 advantage.
