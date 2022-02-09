If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Panther guard Kaden Monkerud flies through the air and tries to maneuver past an Apache defender during Navarro’s district match against Gonzales on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Navarro Events Center.
Panther forward Caleb Thomas attacks the basket hard during Navarro’s district match against Gonzales on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Navarro Events Center.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Panther guard Benton Stanley drives along the baseline and shields the ball away during Navarro’s district match against Gonzales on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Navarro Events Center.
Sye Bennefield Jr. - The Seguin Gazette
Panther guard Kaden Monkerud flies through the air and tries to maneuver past an Apache defender during Navarro’s district match against Gonzales on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in the Navarro Events Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.