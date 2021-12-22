If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
It was business as usual for the Runnin’ Lady Panthers (22-3) on Monday afternoon as Navarro defeated Crystal City 58-36 in the Navarro Events Center.
The Runnin’ Lady Panthers played their final contest before Christmas and stretched their win streak to 18 games in the process. Navarro rebounded from a lackluster first quarter where they trailed 17-16 by the end of it to outscore the Lady Javelinas 42-19 the rest of the way. Head coach Darrell Harborth still seeks better play from his team at the start of games, but commends his players for fighting through and still finding ways to win ball games.
